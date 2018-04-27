$1.5 million slated for Twins stadium revamp could be shifted to other city projects

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELIZABETHTON, TN - City leaders in Elizabethton are talking about the possibility of shifting nearly $2 million dollars in funding originally intended for renovations at Joe O'brien Stadium to other city projects.

Elizabethton city council members decided last fall to put up $1.5 million for for upgrades to the ball park and home of the Elizabethton Twins. The total cost of the upgrades is an estimated $1.7 million.

For several years, debate over wether the Twins will stay in Elizabethton or leave has been ongoing. City leaders are looking to make a move of their own by shifting the money slated for the renovations within the city.

Jiggy Ray's co-owner John Seehorn is a twins fan. He wants to see the twins stay in Elizabethton and is hoping the city and the team are able to work things out.

"I know it needs renovation, everybody does, you know they are working hard to get there, they just need to get there," Seehorn said.

While many people in the community are not in favor of the Twins leaving, city leaders say the funds set aside for stadium upgrades would be put to other projects in great need.

"Just because its not going towards Joe O'Brien stadium certainly does not mean it is not going toward other recreational and quality of life aspects of the community," Jon Hartman said.

Interim city manager Jon Hartman says some of the projects that stand to benefit from the $1.5 million is the Elizabethton Police department, for years the city has been working to revamp that facility and the Bonnie Kate Theatre.

"We are also looking at additional funds to go towards some other facilities in the city that have needed attention including some equipment needs for the for fire department," Hartman said.

While city council members would still have to vote to shift those funds John Seehorn is hoping city leaders are able to come to an agreement with the Twins giving way to a much needed renovation at Joe O'Brien stadium.

"We don't want to see that team leave, its a big part of the community and I think holding on to them is a positive," John Seehorn said

At last check, the Twins still had not made a multi-year commitment with the city of Elizabethton nor had they made an agreement to put up money to help with stadium renovations. City leaders are expected begin solidifying the budget sometime in May.