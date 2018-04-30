*NSYNC reunites for Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) - The members of boy band *NSYNC reunited Monday to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Twenty years after the release of their first album, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kilpatrick gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to receive their star.
“This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world. And so, first off, I’m gonna sound like a broken record, but for all of your who came from far and wide to be here to share this moment with us, thank you so much. This really means the world to us,” Timberlake said. “These four guys mean so much to me and we’re really a family.”
Joey Fatone joked to Variety that it’s even more fitting that the ceremony took place on April 30, because “It’s gonna be May!” Fatone is referring to the 2000 single “It’s Gonna Be Me” that has found new life as an internet meme.
Monday’s reunion on Hollywood Boulevard was the group’s first reunion since the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.
Ellen Degeneres and former TRL host Carson Daly presented the group with their Hollywood star.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner April 30th
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »
-
Updated Campaign discourages photographers, students from taking pictures on train tracks
A dangerous popular trend is growing across the country students are taking senior pictures on train tracks. While the number of pedestrian train deaths are going down in Tennessee, the demand for photo shoots on train tracks are going up.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 36
(WJHL) - News Channel 11 has learned of a car crash on Interstate 81 this morning.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Sunny and Warm
Nice Work-Week Warm-UpRead More »
-
Science Hill tops Unicoi Co., while Tennessee High wins broader war against Virginia High
Toppers score 10 runs in 5 innings to stop Blue DevilsRead More »
-
JT Brooks honored at Cherokee High School baseball senior night
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Tri-Cities athlete who has inspired thousands by his response to a tragic injury, was honored at his school Monday night.Read More »