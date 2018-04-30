NSYNC reunites for Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

*NSYNC (Hollywood Chamber of Commerce)

*NSYNC (Hollywood Chamber of Commerce)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) - The members of boy band *NSYNC reunited Monday to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Twenty years after the release of their first album, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kilpatrick gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to receive their star.

“This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world. And so, first off, I’m gonna sound like a broken record, but for all of your who came from far and wide to be here to share this moment with us, thank you so much. This really means the world to us,” Timberlake said. “These four guys mean so much to me and we’re really a family.”

Joey Fatone joked to Variety that it’s even more fitting that the ceremony took place on April 30, because “It’s gonna be May!” Fatone is referring to the 2000 single “It’s Gonna Be Me” that has found new life as an internet meme.

Monday’s reunion on Hollywood Boulevard was the group’s first reunion since the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

Ellen Degeneres and former TRL host Carson Daly presented the group with their Hollywood star.

