LiveNation offering $20 ticket deal for hundreds of shows beginning Monday
Concert tickets can break the bank, but LiveNation is celebrating National Concert Week with a big deal on hundreds of shows.
Twenty bucks can get you a ticket to see artists including Bon Jovi, Brad Paisley, Chicago and REO Speedwagon, Counting Crows, Def Leppard and Journey, Janet Jackson, Kesha, Kid Rock, Lady Antebellum and Miranda Lambert, Maroon 5, Pentatonix, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, The Smashing Pumpkins, the Vans Warped Tour, Zac Brown Band, and many more.
LiveNation says the offer is valid from 8am local time on April 30 to 11:59pm local time on May 8, 2018 on select shows, while supplies last. Click here for more information.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
- Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear And Chilly Tonight But A Beautiful Week Ahead!
- Tennessee safety regulator fines Eastman following Oct. 2017 explosions
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls New
The Federal Communications Commission says billions of robocalls are made each month. But there are ways to block themRead More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Updated TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 is closed in both directions near Exit 63. That's the exit for Tri-Cities Airport.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Multiple crews responding to fire at Butler lumber yard
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a lumber yard in Johnson County. According to dispatch, Shoun Lumber on George Shoun Lane in Butler is on fire.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for two missing Roanoke children who are believed to be in "extreme danger."Read More »