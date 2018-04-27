Daytime Tri-Cities

Tri-State Antique Power Association Antique Tractor Show

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 10:53 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 10:53 AM EDT

Chris heads over to the Appalachian Fairgrounds to talk with Terry Sensabaugh and Fred Milner about this years Tri-State Antique Power Association Antique Tractor Show.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos