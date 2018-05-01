Daytime Tri-Cities

Sturge-Weber Awareness Month

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: May 01, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

Beth Andrews joins us on Daytime for the beginning of Sturge Weber awareness month to talk about what Sturge Weber Syndrome and how it may affect more people than you think.

Please visit the Sturge Weber website for more information. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos