Storytelling Live!
"Storytelling Live!" is the International Storytelling Center's Teller-In-Residence program that is beginning its 17th year this week, and what better way to begin this new season than with a fantastic story-teller like Bil Lepp. Bil join us on Daytime to talk all about it!
Please visit their website or call (423) 913-1276 for more info.
Accident I-26 westbound causing traffic delays
An accident on I-26 westbound at mile marker 14 is causing heavy traffic delays.Read More »
U.S. Forestry Service investigating 40+ acre fire in Carter County
The U.S. Forestry Service is currently investigating a fire burning in Carter County.Read More »
Storm Team 11 Forecast: New
Clear tonight with sunny and warm weather ThursdayRead More »
Carter County wildfire 100% contained
The U.S. Forest Service says that a wildfire that burned over 40 acres in Carter County is now "100 percent" contained.Read More »
Outspoken coach loses job after criticizing failed Bulls Gap School project
While Bulls Gap parents and students wait to see when Hawkins County Schools honors its promise to make a costly ballfield usable, the man who criticized the failed project is no longer coaching the school's girls basketball team.Read More »
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner May 2nd
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »