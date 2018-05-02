Daytime Tri-Cities

Storytelling Live!

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: May 02, 2018 10:58 AM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 10:58 AM EDT

"Storytelling Live!" is the International Storytelling Center's Teller-In-Residence program that is beginning its 17th year this week, and what better way to begin this new season than with a fantastic story-teller like Bil Lepp. Bil join us on Daytime to talk all about it!

Please visit their website or call (423) 913-1276 for more info. 

