Daytime Tri-Cities

Spring Fore United Way Golf Tournament

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 11:35 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 11:35 AM EDT

The 4th Annual Spring Fore United Way Golf Tournament tees it up the weekend of May 19th and 20th. Kristan Ginnings and Jenny Brock join us on Daytime to get us ready for a couple of days of fun golf to benefit United Way.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos