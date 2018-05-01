Daytime Tri-Cities

Spring Festival

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: May 01, 2018

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

Samantha Price with the Appalachian Tails joins us on Daytime to give us all the details on a great spring festival with a variety of vendors, a craft show, and even a yard sale to benefit animal rescue in our area. 

Please give them a call at (423) 291-1607 for more info!

 

