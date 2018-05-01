Daytime Tri-Cities

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: May 01, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

Peak Insurance Solutions want to help seniors and their families learn all they can  when it comes to Medicare. Hunter Simpson and Jim Hunter joins us on Daytime to tell us more about the Medicare workshops they have to offer.

Please visit their website or give them a call at (423) 220-1242 for more information.

 

