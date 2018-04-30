Old Time Preaching

Daytime Tri-Cities

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 11:36 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 11:36 AM EDT

On May 3rd through the 5th there will be an  old time bible preaching on the square in Rogersville, Marshall Stubblefield joins us on Daytime to talk about this unique time of worship. 

