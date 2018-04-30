Old Time Preaching
On May 3rd through the 5th there will be an old time bible preaching on the square in Rogersville, Marshall Stubblefield joins us on Daytime to talk about this unique time of worship.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tennessee safety regulator fines Eastman following Oct. 2017 explosions
- AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
- East Tennessee woman gets six-year sentence for animal cruelty
- Police identify motorcyclist killed in Kingsport crash
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
TDOT: Interstate 81 closed in both directions at Exit 63 due to downed power lines
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 is closed in both directions near Exit 63. That's the exit for Tri-Cities Airport.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Multiple crews responding to fire at Butler lumber yard
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a lumber yard in Johnson County. According to dispatch, Shoun Lumber on George Shoun Lane in Butler is on fire.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for two missing Roanoke children who are believed to be in "extreme danger."Read More »