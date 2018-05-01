Daytime Tri-Cities

Magus and the Movers

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: May 01, 2018 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:59 AM EDT

On May 19th you can catch Magus and the Movers at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse in Johnson City as part of a four band showcase, they join us on Daytime with a taste of what you can hear with their song "Nothing Stays the Same".


 

