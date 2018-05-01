Magus and the Movers
On May 19th you can catch Magus and the Movers at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse in Johnson City as part of a four band showcase, they join us on Daytime with a taste of what you can hear with their song "Nothing Stays the Same".
