Daytime Tri-Cities

Jonesborough Farmer's Market

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 11:36 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 11:36 AM EDT

On Saturday, May 5th, you can stroll through downtown Jonesborough and pick up some delicious locally-grown produce as the Jonesborough Farmer's Market starts its May to October run. Ashley Cavender and Kari Simmons joins us on Daytime with all the details!

