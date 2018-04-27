Humane Society of the Washington County
If you love animals and want to help out local veterans our local humane society has a program that's perfect for you! Lucinda Grandy with the Humane Society of the Washington County joins us on Daytime with all the details!
Please visit their website or call (423) 926-8533 for more information.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.Read More »
-
-
Updated Vols, Hokies and a Mountaineer taken on final day of NFL Draft
Two Tennessee Vols, three Virginia Tech Hokies and an Appalachian State Mountaineer were selected on the final day of the NFL draft.Read More »
-
Updated Bucs wrap up Tri-Star Classic at Kermit Tipton Stadium
Seven victories and another school record by a serial record-breaker headlined ETSU’s performance Saturday in the final day of the Tri Star Classic.Read More »
-
Updated West Greene, Sullivan East earn wins at Tiny Day tournament
The Tiny Day/Red Edmonds softball invitational continued Saturday morning in Greeneville.Read More »
-
BREAKING: Crews responding to structure fire in Greene County New
Greene County (WJHL) - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Greene County.Read More »