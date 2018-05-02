Daytime Tri-Cities

Deenia Graybeal: Educator of the Week

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: May 02, 2018 10:58 AM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 10:58 AM EDT

This weeks top teacher is a Kindergarten teacher at Holston Elementary in Sullivan County. Kasey Marler introduces us to Deenia Graybeal, this weeks Educator of the week.  

 

