Daytime Tri-Cities

American Idol Ticket Giveaway at Johnson City Honda

By: Jason Sanderford

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 11:32 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 11:32 AM EDT

Anna heads over to Johnson City Honda to talk with Joe Trujillo about the exciting American Idol ticket give away that is coming to its end tonight when we find out who the lucky winner of this fun trip will be!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos