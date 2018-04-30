ABC Tri-Cities Idol Ticket Giveaway winner is Jessica Garber

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - ABC Tri-Cities and our local sponsors Tri-Cities Honda Dealers: Bill Gatton Honda, Johnson City Honda, and Honda Kingsport are pleased to announce the winner of our Idol Ticket Giveaway. She is getting an opportunity of a lifetime!



Jessica Garber, of Kingsport, is the lucky winner of our contest.

two (2) tickets to American Idol Finale (which will occur on Monday, May 21)

two (2) plane tickets to Los Angeles,

hotel accommodations (double occupancy) for two (2) nights (check in on Sunday, May 20 and check out on Tuesday, May 22)

and $100 for expenses and ground transportation



She will receive:

ABC Tri-Cities began the contest on Wednesday, April 11 and ended it on April 26.



Participants had an opportunity to enter the contest daily.



Minutes away from the American idol finale giveaway live from Johnson City Honda!!! Watch live @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/iHkciuUtSK — Amy Lynn (@AmyLynnWJHL) April 30, 2018