ABC Tri-Cities Idol Ticket Giveaway winner is Jessica Garber

By: ABC Tri-Cities Staff

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 06:54 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 06:58 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - ABC Tri-Cities and our local sponsors Tri-Cities Honda Dealers: Bill Gatton Honda, Johnson City Honda, and Honda Kingsport are pleased to announce the winner of our Idol Ticket Giveaway. She is getting an opportunity of a lifetime! 

Jessica Garber, of Kingsport, is the lucky winner of our contest.  



She will receive:

  • two (2) tickets to American Idol Finale (which will occur on Monday, May 21)
  • two (2) plane tickets to Los Angeles,
  • hotel accommodations (double occupancy) for two (2) nights (check in on Sunday, May 20 and check out on Tuesday, May 22)
  • and $100 for expenses and ground transportation  
     

ABC Tri-Cities began the contest on Wednesday, April 11 and ended it on April 26.  

Participants had an opportunity to enter the contest daily. 

 

 

