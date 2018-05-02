Johnson City Parks and Recreation hosting "An Enchanted Evening" for seniors

JOHNSON CITY, Tn. - Prom season is upon us, and the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department believes proms are for everyone, not just for kids in school.

The department will host "An Enchanted Evening" for seniors Friday, June 1 at Memorial Park Community Center.

The event runs from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM and is for those 50 years of age and older.

Senior Services Manager Deb Fogle joined Amy Lynn on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities at Noon to talk about the celebration.

To make reservations or for more information, call 434.6237.